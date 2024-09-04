iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 2.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,913. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

