iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 503,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

