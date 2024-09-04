iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

