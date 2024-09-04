iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Value ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold Long-Term
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.