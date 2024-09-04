iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

