iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.