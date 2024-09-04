iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,824 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

