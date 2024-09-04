iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,940 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

