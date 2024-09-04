iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

