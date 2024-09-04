iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,799. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

