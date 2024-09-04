iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

