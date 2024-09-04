iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,510,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.