iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $265.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average of $254.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

