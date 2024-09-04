iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $115,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

