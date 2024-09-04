iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 305,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IFRA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 117,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

