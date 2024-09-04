iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.85. 54,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,143. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

