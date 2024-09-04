Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 701 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.