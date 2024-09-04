Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,655 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $9,715,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

