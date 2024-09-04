Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.