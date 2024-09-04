Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,854. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

