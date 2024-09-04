Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,484 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,569,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 409,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $792,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

