Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,241 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

