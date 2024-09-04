Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

