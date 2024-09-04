Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.