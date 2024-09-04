Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

