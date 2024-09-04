JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.95 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JLEN stock opened at GBX 95.27 ($1.25) on Wednesday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.46 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £630.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4,755.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.04.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

