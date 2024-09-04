John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

HTD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 101,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,788. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

