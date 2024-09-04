John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
HTD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 101,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,788. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
