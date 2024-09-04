JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,059. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $81,396. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.