Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.13

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
