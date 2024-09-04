Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,248.95

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and $29,248.95 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
