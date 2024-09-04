Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Down 2.3 %

KELYA opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $732.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Kelly Services

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.