Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

