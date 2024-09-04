Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.
Kirkland’s Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIRK
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kirkland’s
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.