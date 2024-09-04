KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of KNOP opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

