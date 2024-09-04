Konnect (KCT) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $114,247.97 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.
