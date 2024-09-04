Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $18.11 or 0.00031234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $279.31 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,420,609 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.