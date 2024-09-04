Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,555 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

