Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.7 %

LRCX opened at $765.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

