Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

