LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.90 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $17.90 million and $1.67 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,844,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,844,361 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,858,005.734417. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00167828 USD and is up 46.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,183,976.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

