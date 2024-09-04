Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA remained flat at $49.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,612. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

