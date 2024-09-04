Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 67,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

