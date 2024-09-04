Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.73. 43,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,319. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

