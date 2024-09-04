Larson Financial Group LLC Has $34.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 759.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 583,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 1,127,824 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

