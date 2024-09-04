Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 14,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,357. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.