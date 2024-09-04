Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.00. 483,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,150. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.