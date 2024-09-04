Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 52,002 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,002 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

