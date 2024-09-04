Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IJS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

