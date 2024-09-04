Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,985 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Laureate Education worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

