Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

