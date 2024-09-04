Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 254 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $517.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.69 and a 200 day moving average of $447.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

