Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 353 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $359.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $362.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average of $341.67.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

